Kevin Vogt headshot

Kevin Vogt Injury: Not on injury list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Vogt (knee) was not on the injury list and appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Frankfurt, according to his club.

Vogt was not summoned on the list of injured ahead of Sunday's match, implying the defender is good to go. This will end a lengthy absence, as he last saw the field Jan. 15. He did start in 14 of his 15 appearances before his injury and will hope to see that spot immediately if fit.

Kevin Vogt
Union Berlin
