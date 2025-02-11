Kevin Vogt Injury: Training Tuesday
Vogt (knee) returned to training Tuesday, ahead of Saturday's match with Gladbach.
Vogt got back in training during Tuesday's session as he works towards a return after missing four straight Bundesliga games. The defender is a major loss as long as he remains on the sideline. There's no exact timeline for his return, but the defender will likely need some minutes off the bench before he's ready to start.
