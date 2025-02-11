Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Vogt headshot

Kevin Vogt Injury: Training Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Vogt (knee) returned to training Tuesday, ahead of Saturday's match with Gladbach.

Vogt got back in training during Tuesday's session as he works towards a return after missing four straight Bundesliga games. The defender is a major loss as long as he remains on the sideline. There's no exact timeline for his return, but the defender will likely need some minutes off the bench before he's ready to start.

Kevin Vogt
Union Berlin
