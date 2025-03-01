Kevin Vogt Injury: Trains, unlikely for Sunday
Vogt (knee) has trained this week but is doubtful for Sunday's match against Kiel, according to Christian Kattner of Berliner Zeitung.
Vogt looks likely to miss out again Sunday, with the defender still dealing with knee pain despite training this week. Even if he does find a spot on the team sheet, it will probably be in a limited role, with a bench spot likely the best he will do.
