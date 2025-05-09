Kevin Zeroli Injury: Available against Udinese

Zeroli (undisclosed) "will return for Sunday's clash versus Udinese," coach Alessandro Nesta informed.

Zeroli has completed his rehab from an unspecified muscular problem that sidelined him for five matches. He'll likely begin on the bench in his first game and will compete for minutes especially with Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Alessandro Bianco in the remaining fixtures. He has tallied five shots (one on target), one chance created, two crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (one won) in his last five showings (three starts).