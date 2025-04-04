Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Zeroli headshot

Kevin Zeroli Injury: Will miss Como bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Zeroli has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus Como, Monza announced.

Zeroli suffered a muscular in training and will soon undergo further tests, Il Cittadino reported. Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro started over him in the previous match after he had gotten the nod in a few consecutive matches. Roberto Gagliardini, Kacper Urbanski and Stefano Sensi (undisclosed) are also options in the midfield.

Kevin Zeroli
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now