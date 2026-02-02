Abdallah will spend the rest of the season on loan in Spain, where the focus will be on earning consistent playing time and gaining valuable experience at the senior level. The young winger signed his first professional contract last year and remains a long-term project for OM, as the club continues to protect and develop him after closely monitoring his progress since his early years. He is also the nephew of Marseille's legend Toifilou Maoulida, further underlining the belief surrounding his future at the club.