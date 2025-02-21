Keyliane Hikram Abdallah News: Signs pro contract until 2028

Abdallah has signed his first professional contract with his former club keeping him at the club until 2028, the club announced.

Abdallah joined Olympique Marseille's youth academy in July 2021 from La Tamponnaise at 15 years old. In the 2022-23 season, he won the French U17 Championship, scoring twice in the final, and the following season he won the Coupe Gambardella, scoring again in the final. His performances earned him a place in the first team, where he played two matches in 2024 against Toulouse FC and Stade Brestois. This season, he featured in the opening game before being an unused substitute in seven other matches. The terms of his contract highlight the club's confidence in his potential for the future.