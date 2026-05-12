Keylor Navas News: Allows three in draw

Navas made three saves and conceded three goals during Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Navas was a mere spectator until the half-hour mark, when Patricio Salas headed home a corner kick to put the opposition back in contention. Then he got beaten twice more and still got lucky as the post saved him and his team when Henry Martin tried to finish what would've been a historic comeback from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. On the other hand, despite the fact that he can't be blamed for any of the goals allowed, the veteran goalkeeper doesn't profile as an appealing fantasy pick after getting beaten three times in back-to-back games.