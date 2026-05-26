Keylor Navas News: Allows two in loss

Navas made five saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 2-1 loss against Cruz Azul.

Navas had a great first half and looked like he was going to have the same luck during the final frame. However, in the 54th minute teammate Ruben Duarte sent the ball into his own net while trying to cut a pass from the left side of the box and then, during stoppage time, Carlos Rotondi used a powerful turnaround finish to beat the veteran goalkeeper and guarantee Cruz Azul the win and the trophy. This has been a great first year at Pumas for the veteran, who had 141 saves against 46 goals allowed and kept clean sheets in 12 of his 38 starts.