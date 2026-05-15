Keylor Navas News: Beaten once in Pachuca

Navas had three saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 1-0 loss to Pachuca.

Navas was not as reliable as usual in this game, needlessly giving up the corner kick from which the opposition scored its only goal. Despite that error, the goalkeeper made more than two saves for the ninth consecutive contest. He'll need to return to his best form to help his team attempt a comeback victory in the remaining 90 minutes of the clash with Pachuca, who have scored four goals across three playoff matches.