Keylor Navas News: Concedes two goals to Puebla

Navas made two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 victory over Puebla.

Navas struggled during the first half as he failed to stop a header and another shot from inside the box, but he also made two saves to help his team achieve a comeback victory. The veteran has now allowed multiple goals in two consecutive league matchups while he continues to look for his third clean sheet of the year. He'll likely remain in the lineup for next weekend's meeting with a strong Monterrey offense.