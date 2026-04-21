Keylor Navas News: Ineligible due to card accumulation

Navas won't play Tuesday versus FC Juarez after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in the previous clash with San Luis, the FMF disciplinary committee reported Monday.

Navas has had a remarkable campaign while starting in all of the previous 15 Liga MX contests, but this suspension leaves him out for the first time in 2026. Pumas have already secured their qualification for the postseason, so this situation will basically force them to another change among various rotations they could make in the final couple of regular-season fixtures, with Pablo Lara getting a rare opportunity in goal against Bravos. The star goalkeeper will then bounce back to face Pachuca on Saturday.