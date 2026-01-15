Navas turned in a vintage shot‑stopping display, bailing Pumas out multiple times and anchoring a clean sheet that instantly boosts his fantasy stock. The workload was heavy enough to show his ceiling is still intact, and he looked sharp across the full 90 with no signs of rust, giving him both a steady save floor and matchup proof appeal when Pumas absorb pressure. If he holds form, he profiles as a high-end keeper play with reliable volume and occasional elite weeks when the defense bends but does not break.