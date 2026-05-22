Keylor Navas News: Keeps clean sheet Thursday

Navas had four saves and allowed zero goals in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.

Navas made some crucial saves, especially in the first half, as Pumas endured extended periods of pressure from the opposition during the draw. It was his second straight game without goals against, while he slightly exceeded his Clausura playoffs average of 3.2 saves per match. Up next is the second leg of the championship clash with Cruz Azul, who have now scored 12 goals across their last six contests.