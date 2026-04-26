Keylor Navas News: Keeps clean sheet versus Tuzos

Navas recorded four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Pachuca.

Navas returned from a one-game suspension and finished the regular season with his seventh clean sheet in 16 matches, tying Camilo Vargas at the top of the league in that category. It has been a formidable campaign for the Costa Rican, who is going into the knockout rounds with averages of 4.5 saves and 0.9 goals allowed per match. However, he'll face a big challenge in the quarter-finals stage against city rivals America.