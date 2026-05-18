Keylor Navas News: Keeps clean sheet versus Tuzos

Navas registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Pachuca.

Navas did enough to leave the Hidalguenses scoreless as his team secured its place in the Clausura tournament final. He recorded his first clean sheet of the four-game playoff run, though his workload in terms of saves has gradually decreased with each round. Next comes the title clash against an in-form Cruz Azul attack that produced multiple goals in four of its previous five matches.