Keylor Navas News: Keeps clean sheet vs. San Luis

Navas registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 2-0 win versus Atlético San Luis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Navas didn't have a lot of work despite dealing with the threat of Joao Pedro, and the former Real Madrid goalkeeper ended up earning a clean sheet -- the third one he's clinched in his last six matches. Navas will look to end the season on a strong note with a double-game week against Juarez and Pachuca on April 21 and 25, respectively.