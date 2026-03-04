Keylor Navas News: Makes five saves against Toluca

Navas had five saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Toluca.

Navas helped his team avoid a worse defeat but was unable to stop a header and a pair of quality shots from outside the box. Despite conceding eight goals over his last five Liga MX matches, the experienced keeper has made a big impact for his team, with his total of 40 saves leading the league in the Clausura campaign. His next fixture will be on the road against a struggling Necaxa side.