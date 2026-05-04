Keylor Navas News: Makes four saves versus America

Navas made four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus America.

Navas did a good job, yet he failed to stop a tough shot in the first half and two penalty kicks during the final minutes of the match. He has been very active lately, racking up 25 saves, six goals conceded and two clean sheets over his last five games, considering both regular season and playoffs. He'll look to help his side progress to the semi-final round if he continues to be tested in the return leg against the Azulcremas.