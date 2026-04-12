Keylor Navas News: Makes four saves versus Mazatlan

Navas registered four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Mazatlan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Navas did a good job despite the goal conceded Sunday, standing out yet again as one of his side's most impactful players. The former Real Madrid and PSG star has stopped more than three shots in five of his last six matches played, averaging 5.0 saves and 1.3 goals against per game over that period. Up next is a visit to Atletico San Luis, who have scored at least once in four consecutive contests.