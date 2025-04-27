Khalil Fayad News: Stuffs stat sheet

Fayad had four shots (one on target), four crosses, three corner kicks and three tackles in Montpellier's 0-0 draw against Reims Sunday.

The midfielder was all over the place, though he only created one chance and couldn't get Montpellier on the board. The side has been relegated from Ligue 1 already but Fayad should have another solid outing next Sunday against a Brest side which has conceded 53 goals in league play.