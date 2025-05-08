Khalil Fayad News: Suspended via yellow cards

Fayad is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Fayad received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the final Ligue 1 game against Nantes on May 17. His absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Teji Savanier likely getting the start for his last game with his longtime club which ended in a bad way.