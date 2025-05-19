Khalil Fayad News: Suspension cleared

Fayad is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Fayad has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is now back available for the next contest. The midfielder has been a regular starter for Montpellier since the arrival of new coach Zoumana Camara and will aim to return in form for the pre-season of the next Ligue 2 campaign since Montpellier has been relegated from the top flight.