Khalis Merah Injury: Still building back sharpness

Merah (ankle) continues working his way back into full contention after missing the vast majority of preseason with an ankle injury, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Merah returned to training at the end of July but has yet to feature in any of Lyon's first three official matches, leaving him further behind than most of his teammates in terms of match sharpness. He was considered one of Lyon's breakout performers last season, making 32 appearances, and it will likely take some time before he's fully up to speed and ready to contribute at that same level again.