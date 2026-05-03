Khalis Merah Injury: Stretchered off against Rennes

Merah (foot) was stretchered off during Sunday's 4-2 victory against Rennes after taking a knock, though sources close to the club have indicated there is no particular cause for concern over the young Lyon midfielder's condition, according to Le Progres.

Merah had delivered an impressive performance before being forced off, and the manner of his exit naturally raised alarm given he had to be carried off by medical staff. The club will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his availability for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, with Noah Nartey expected to take on a larger role in the midfield if Merah needs to sit out. His importance to Lyon's campaign is underlined by the fact that the Gones have won 24 of their 31 matches with him on the pitch this season.