Khalis Merah News: Clears injury scare

Merah (arm) has been cleared after further examinations confirmed he suffered only a hematoma on his right wrist after being stretchered off during Sunday's 4-2 win over Rennes, and will be available for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, according to L'Equipe.

Merah had been stepped on during a duel and left the pitch on a stretcher with his arm in a sling and an ice pack on his wrist, raising serious concerns given the manner of his exit. The young midfielder celebrated the victory with his teammates despite the injury, and Monday's more detailed examination delivered a significant relief for Lyon, confirming the damage is limited to a bruise rather than anything structural. Merah should slot straight back into the starting lineup against Toulouse as the Gones push for Champions League qualification in the penultimate round of fixtures.