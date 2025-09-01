Merah created three chances in open play in his first ever Ligue 1 start during the Olympico against Marseille. The young midfielder first teed up Adam Karabec for a blocked shot in the 63rd minute and then provided the pass for Tanner Tessmann's 49th minute on-target attempt. He won several free kicks on the right wing while stretching Marseille's backline when they were one man down. Merah showed the confidence the board expected from him, and his potential displayed on Sunday explains why they decided to extend his stay last week.