Khephren Thuram Injury: Available for Galatasaray game

Thuram (lower leg) has made Juventus' squad list to face Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Thuram quickly shook off a bruise and could return to the XI right away, replacing Fabio Miretti or Jonathan David (groin), with some rearranging across the formation. He has posted at least one tackle in his last four appearances, amassing 13 (eight won) and adding four off-target shots and three chances created over that span.