Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram Injury: Day-to-day after tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:48am

Thuram avoided serious issues and could be available Saturday versus Sassuolo, Sky Italy reported.

Thuram rolled his ankle against Udinese but didn't suffer significant damage and could be fit for the next round if he has a clean week in training. Teun Koopmeiners and Fabio Miretti would be the next men up if the staff erred on the side of caution.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
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