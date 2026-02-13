Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram Injury: Picks up knock

Published on February 13, 2026

Thuram is questionable for Saturday's match versus Inter because of a bone bruise, Mediaset reported.

Thuram suffered a contusion in training and will be monitored in the time remaining before the match to determine his status and decide how many minutes he could handle if available. Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti would start if he didn't.

