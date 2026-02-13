Khephren Thuram Injury: Picks up knock
Thuram is questionable for Saturday's match versus Inter because of a bone bruise, Mediaset reported.
Thuram suffered a contusion in training and will be monitored in the time remaining before the match to determine his status and decide how many minutes he could handle if available. Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti would start if he didn't.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khephren Thuram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khephren Thuram See More