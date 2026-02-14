Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram Injury: Ruled out for Inter clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Thuram (lower leg) hasn't been selected for Sunday's game versus Inter.

Thuram didn't feel comfortable enough on a light practice on game day and will attempt to recuperate for Tuesday's bout versus Galatasaray. Teun Koopmeiners and Francisco Conceicao are the next men up at the position and might start together if the coach decides to bring Francisco Conceicao off the bench.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khephren Thuram
