Khephren Thuram Injury: Should be fine for Sassuolo tilt

Thuram (ankle) is trending in the right direction, but his minutes might be closely watched versus Sassuolo on Sunday, TuttoSport relayed.

Thuram has been able to return to full training late in the week and should be available, barring a late setback. However, there's a solid chance he'll begin on the bench, with Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti getting the nod in the midfield next to Manuel Locatelli. Thuram has posted at least one clearance in four tilts in a row, accumulating six, scoring once and notching eight shots (two on target) and five chances created over that span.