Khephren Thuram Injury: Slight doubt for Lecce bout

Thuram "skipped a practice earlier this week due to a thigh ailment but trained with the rest of the team Friday. We'll evaluate him Saturday, as we have a few other strong options," coach Igor Tudor announced.

Thuram should be available but might drop to the bench to avoid excessive risks if he doesn't feel totally right on game day. Weston McKennie or Teun Koopmeiners could eventually replace him in the midfield, opening a spot on the flank in the first case.