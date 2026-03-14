Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram Injury: Subs off in Udinese match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Thuram had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created before exiting Saturday's clash against Udinese at the 49th minute due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Thuram was stomped on late in the first half and tested things out after the interval, but he was limping heavily and couldn't continue. He'll be evaluated for possible foot or ankle problems before next Saturday's home contest versus Sassuolo. Teun Koopmeiners or Fabio Miretti would take his place if necessary.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
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