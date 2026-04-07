Khephren Thuram News: Active offensively in Genoa fixture

Thuram had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created and won one tackle in Monday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Thuram unusually paced his team in attempts, coming close to the target a couple of times but ultimately missing the mark each time. He has taken at least one shot in four bouts in a row, totaling nine (three on target), scoring once and posting five chances created, six tackles (five won) and four clearances during that stretch.