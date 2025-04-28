Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Thuram assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Monza.

Thuram was solid in his 58 minutes of play Sunday, with the midfielder earning an assist on Randal Kolo Muani's goal in the 33rd minute. This gives him his fifth assist of the season, although his last came Feb. 2. He now has eight goal contributions in 32 appearances (23 starts) this season.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now