Khephren Thuram News: Creates three chances versus Lecce

Thuram (thigh) had two shots (zero on target), three key passes, two tackles (one won) and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.

Thuram wasn't affected by a small thigh issue, played the whole game and was a solid contributor on both ends. He has been a full-time starter after a coaching chance and has recorded six shots (two on target), six key passes, nine tackles (seven won) and three interceptions in the last five rounds.