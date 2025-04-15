Khephren Thuram News: Creates three chances versus Lecce
Thuram (thigh) had two shots (zero on target), three key passes, two tackles (one won) and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Lecce.
Thuram wasn't affected by a small thigh issue, played the whole game and was a solid contributor on both ends. He has been a full-time starter after a coaching chance and has recorded six shots (two on target), six key passes, nine tackles (seven won) and three interceptions in the last five rounds.
