Khephren Thuram News: Doesn't feature against Frosinone
Thuram (leg) was an unused sub in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Frosinone.
Thuram managed to be an option after accelerating his recovery in the last few days, but wasn't fielded. Douglas Luiz looked good in the opener and could hold onto the starting job until his teammate is ready for major minutes.
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