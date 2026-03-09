Khephren Thuram News: Finds the net

Thuram scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Pisa.

Thuram scored a goal by reacting quickest to a rebound off the post from Manuel Locatelli's shot in the second half against Pisa Saturday, adding two key passes and two clearances. The midfielder remains an undisputed starter for his side, having started 30 of his 35 appearances across all competitions this season, recording three goals and three assists during that span.