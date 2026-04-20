Khephren Thuram News: Finds the target versus Bologna

Thuram scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Bologna.

Thuram came off the bench because he wasn't 100 percent and sealed the deal with a great header, outjumping and outmuscling a pair of defenders in the air. It's his fourth goal in the season. He has taken at least one shot in six straight contests, amassing 12 attempts (four on target), scoring twice and adding six chances created, seven tackles (five won) and six clearances over that span.