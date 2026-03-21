Khephren Thuram News: Makes starting XI

Thuram (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Sassuolo.

Thuram is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Sassuolo after returning to full training late in the week. The midfielder had been in good form prior to his absence, contributing one goal, eight shots and five chances created over his last four appearances, and earns the nod alongside Manuel Locatelli in midfield, with Teun Koopmeiners dropping to the bench.