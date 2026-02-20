Khephren Thuram News: Muted display versus Galatasaray
Thuram (lower leg) had one key pass and one tackle (one won) and committed one foul in 80 minutes in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Galatasaray.
Thuram worked his way back from a minor injury but didn't have a significant impact on the game and didn't produce on either end. He has tallied at least one tackle in five fixtures in a row, piling up 14 (nine won) and adding four off-target shots, four key passes and three interceptions over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khephren Thuram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khephren Thuram See More