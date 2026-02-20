Khephren Thuram News: Muted display versus Galatasaray

Thuram (lower leg) had one key pass and one tackle (one won) and committed one foul in 80 minutes in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Galatasaray.

Thuram worked his way back from a minor injury but didn't have a significant impact on the game and didn't produce on either end. He has tallied at least one tackle in five fixtures in a row, piling up 14 (nine won) and adding four off-target shots, four key passes and three interceptions over that span.