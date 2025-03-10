Khephren Thuram News: Passable against Atalanta

Thuram created one scoring chance and had one tackle (one won), one interception, and one shot (zero on target) Sunday's 4-0 loss against Atalanta.

Thuram was one of the few Juventus players who matched Atalanta's intensity and physicality, but it didn't amount to much in the end. He has started over either Teun Koopmeiners or Manuel Locatelli in three of the last five matches, scoring once and posting six shots (two on target), three key passes, three tackels (one won) and five clearances.