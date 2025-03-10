Fantasy Soccer
Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram News: Passable against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Thuram created one scoring chance and had one tackle (one won), one interception, and one shot (zero on target) Sunday's 4-0 loss against Atalanta.

Thuram was one of the few Juventus players who matched Atalanta's intensity and physicality, but it didn't amount to much in the end. He has started over either Teun Koopmeiners or Manuel Locatelli in three of the last five matches, scoring once and posting six shots (two on target), three key passes, three tackels (one won) and five clearances.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
More Stats & News
