Khephren Thuram News: Picks up helper in derby with Torino

Thuram assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

Thuram returned to the XI after two tilts as he dealt with a knee bruise down the stretch and linked up with Dusan Vlahovic on the opening goal, recording his fourth assist. He didn't progress much compared to last season, scoring four times and adding 59 shots (18 on target), 34 chances created and 66 tackles in 44 fixtures (37 starts).