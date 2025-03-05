Khephren Thuram News: Scores in win

Thuram scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Verona.

Thuram buried his third goal of the season, as he netted a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Andrea Cambiaso in the 72nd minute. This also marked the first time in four appearances that Thuram registered a chance created. Additionally, it was only the second time this season that he accounted for more than one shot on target.