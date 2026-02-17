Khephren Thuram News: Starting Tuesday
Thuram (lower leg) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Galatasaray.
Thuram was deemed fit for UCL play and is an option after a lower leg injury, immediately returning to a spot in the starting XI. This is his sixth start in eight UCL appearances this season, with one goal and an assist to his name thus far.
