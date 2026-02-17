Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Thuram (lower leg) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Galatasaray.

Thuram was deemed fit for UCL play and is an option after a lower leg injury, immediately returning to a spot in the starting XI. This is his sixth start in eight UCL appearances this season, with one goal and an assist to his name thus far.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Khephren Thuram See More
