Khephren Thuram News: Works hard in Sassuolo game
Thuram (lower leg) had one shot on target, five tackles (four won) and 26 passes in 62 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.
Thuram stayed in the XI despite picking up a knock in the previous tilt but only contributed in a pair of categories, ending a four-game streak with at least one chance created. He has taken at least one shot in three fixtures in a row, accumulating six attempts (three on target), scoring once and notching three clearances over that span.
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