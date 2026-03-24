Khephren Thuram News: Works hard in Sassuolo game

Thuram (lower leg) had one shot on target, five tackles (four won) and 26 passes in 62 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

Thuram stayed in the XI despite picking up a knock in the previous tilt but only contributed in a pair of categories, ending a four-game streak with at least one chance created. He has taken at least one shot in three fixtures in a row, accumulating six attempts (three on target), scoring once and notching three clearances over that span.