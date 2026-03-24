Khephren Thuram headshot

Khephren Thuram News: Works hard in Sassuolo game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Thuram (lower leg) had one shot on target, five tackles (four won) and 26 passes in 62 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

Thuram stayed in the XI despite picking up a knock in the previous tilt but only contributed in a pair of categories, ending a four-game streak with at least one chance created. He has taken at least one shot in three fixtures in a row, accumulating six attempts (three on target), scoring once and notching three clearances over that span.

Khephren Thuram
Juventus
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