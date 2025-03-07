Fantasy Soccer
Khiry Shelton

Khiry Shelton Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Shelton (hamstring) is back in training and could be an option for Saturday's game against DC United, Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star reports.

Shelton has missed the team's first two matches of the season due to a hamstring problem, but the fact that he's back in training is a positive sign. That said, he's not likely to be a starter even if healthy, so he's not likely to have a ton of fantasy appeal even when deemed fit to return.

Khiry Shelton
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
