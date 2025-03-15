Khiry Shelton News: On bench Saturday

Shelton (hamstring) is on the bench to face Minnesota United on Saturday.

Shelton has made the match squad for the first time in the 2025 campaign, aiming to get playing time at the expense of either Jake Davis or Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov. The fit-again player may be a source of tackles and clearances after recording 25 and 21, respectively, over 19 matches played (nine starts) last season.