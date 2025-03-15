Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Khiry Shelton headshot

Khiry Shelton News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Shelton (hamstring) is on the bench to face Minnesota United on Saturday.

Shelton has made the match squad for the first time in the 2025 campaign, aiming to get playing time at the expense of either Jake Davis or Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov. The fit-again player may be a source of tackles and clearances after recording 25 and 21, respectively, over 19 matches played (nine starts) last season.

Khiry Shelton
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now