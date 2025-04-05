Khiry Shelton News: Starting Saturday
Shelton (hamstring) is in the starting lineup to face St. Louis City on Saturday.
Shelton should see plenty of action on the right flank in his second start of the campaign following his recovery from a minor issue. He has competed for playing time with Jake Davis lately, but with both of them featuring from kickoff against St. Louis, it's midfielders Memo Rodriguez and Nemanja Radoja who have dropped to substitute roles.
