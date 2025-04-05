Fantasy Soccer
Khiry Shelton

Khiry Shelton News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Shelton (hamstring) is in the starting lineup to face St. Louis City on Saturday.

Shelton should see plenty of action on the right flank in his second start of the campaign following his recovery from a minor issue. He has competed for playing time with Jake Davis lately, but with both of them featuring from kickoff against St. Louis, it's midfielders Memo Rodriguez and Nemanja Radoja who have dropped to substitute roles.

Khiry Shelton
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
